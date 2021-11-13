× Expand Christopher Vincent Paul Vincenet

media release: Paul Jacobs (of the band Pottery) announced North American tour dates in support of his 2021 LP, Pink Dogs on The Green Grass. He's also shared a new music video for the song "Most Delicious Drink" which you can watch here.

Pink Dogs on the Green Grass is available everywhere now.

Released on April 30th via Blow The Fuse, the most recent opus from the Montreal-based musician gained attention from several prominent music publications, including Pitchfork, Stereogum, NME, Brooklyn Vegan and Exclaim!. On the radio, the album peaked at #2 on the earshot! Top 50 chart as well as on Ferarock in France, while also landing at #4 on the Canadian NACC chart. Two tracks off Pink Dogs on the Green Grass have also made their way onto CBC Radio 3’s top 10.

"This song reminds me of the vivid dreams I would have in the van on tour," says Paul about 'Most Delicious Drink,' "I tried to give the video that relaxed feeling of looking out the passenger window as you slowly start to fall asleep."

Pink Dogs on the Green Grass is a deeply personal record on which Paul Jacobs opens up about his experience in life through the lens of folk, pop, rock and psychedelic music. This is the essence of his album, a 13-track collection of ageless, yet modern recordings inspired by classic acts past and present. From deep emotional melodies to freak out jams, folk-pop ballads to synth rock ‘n’ roll epics, Jacobs truly creates a world of his own. By combining his passions for music and visual art, and creating all the artwork associated with the project - from the album cover to the design of the merch items, Paul Jacobs perfectly embodies the modern version of the Renaissance man, who pushes back the boundaries thanks to his unique work. In his artistic universe, these two areas of creation are so intertwined that it was the cover art that inspired the title of the album and not the other way around.

"I was trying to come up with an idea for the cover to possibly help me with a title. I drew these dogs and thought it was pretty cool so I added the color. I still couldn't come up with a name for the album so I decided to title the album art instead of the album," he explains. "I felt like it had the feel of a children's book, something that you would come across in your adult years that would bring you back to childhood for a moment."