Paul Mitch, Bright Arcana

media release: Hilldale is excited to be launching a summer concert series presented by Crescendo Espresso Bar called, “Espresso Sessions.”

The concerts will be once monthly on Tuesdays, June through September, from 5:30pm-7:30pm in the Plaza near Crescendo. A variety of local artists will perform, featuring different styles and genres of music. Shoppers are encouraged to grab a coffee from Crescendo or take out from one of Hilldale’s many restaurants and cafes and enjoy dinner along with the live music.

Find out more about Espresso Sessions here; registration is encouraged here.