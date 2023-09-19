Paul Mitch, Bright Arcana

Crescendo Espresso Bar-Hilldale 719 Hilldale Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Hilldale is excited to be launching a summer concert series presented by Crescendo Espresso Bar called, “Espresso Sessions.”

The concerts will be once monthly on Tuesdays, June through September, from 5:30pm-7:30pm in the Plaza near Crescendo. A variety of local artists will perform, featuring different styles and genres of music. Shoppers are encouraged to grab a coffee from Crescendo or take out from one of Hilldale’s many restaurants and cafes and enjoy dinner along with the live music.

Find out more about Espresso Sessions here; registration is encouraged here.

