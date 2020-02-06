× Expand Karissa Dudzinski Paul Virzi

8 pm on 2/6 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 2/7-8, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: Paul Virzi headlines comedy clubs across North America and is host of the weekly podcast, “The Virzi Effect,” on All Things Comedy network. Paul has toured with Bill Burr throughout Europe and in this country's most iconic venues including, Madison Square Garden, The Chicago Theatre and Carnegie Hall.

In June, Paul will be seen in the untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson film starring Pete, Merissa Tomei and Bill Burr. Paul’s debut hour-long comedy special, “Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I’ll Say This,” premiered on Comedy Central in November 2018 and is available to stream on CC.com. The special was shot at The Tarrytown Music Hall and was Executive Produced by Bill Burr and Pete Davidson.

His 2015 debut comedy album, “Paul Virzi: Night At The Stand,” was #1 on iTunes and reached #4 on Billboard’s Top 100. Paul has appeared on TruTV's “Comedy Knockout,” AXS TV's “Gotham Comedy Live,” The NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” and he has written for ESPN’s “ESPY Awards.” Paul is a regular at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and performed at the SXSW Festival in Austin, TX.

Paul grew up in the suburbs, outside of New York City. He loves his family, cigars and having pointless sports arguments with his friends.

For more visit Paul’s website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.