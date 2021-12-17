ONLINE: Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration

media release: Every December since 1980, seven-time Grammy® winner Paul Winter and his colleagues have celebrated the Winter Solstice at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine with a feast of music from cultures around the world. Over these past 40 years, Paul Winter’s Solstice Celebration has become New York’s favorite holiday alternative to the Nutcracker and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. This December, with their beloved cathedral closed for renovation, the 42nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration will be a comprehensive video retrospective available to a worldwide audience as a livestream.

Entitled SOLSTICE SAGA, Paul Winter's 42nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration will feature iconic performances from this legendary event’s four decades. This one-of-a-kind video will premiere as a livestream via Stellar at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, December 17; 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 18; and 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 19.

In keeping with the inclusivist embrace of the solstice and the welcoming, intercultural, ecumenical tradition of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, these concerts have always featured guest performers from different cultures of the world. SOLSTICE SAGA will include performances by 12 special guests, including Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum; Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary; Ireland’s Davy Spillane and Nóirín Ní Riain; Brazil’s Ivan Lins and Fabiana Cozza; Russia’s Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble;and Abdoulaye Diabaté of Mali, along with the African drumming and dancing of the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre.

Paul Winter Consort players include Paul Winter on soprano sax, cellist Eugene Friesen, double-reed master Paul McCandless, keyboardists Paul Halley and Paul Sullivan; flutist Rhonda Larson; drummers Jamey Haddad and Ted Moore; bassist Eliot Wadopian and gospel singer Theresa Thomason.

With this three-hour video epic, Paul Winter has aspired to weave an organic tapestry of highlights from the journey of musical adventures that he and his colleagues have enjoyed during the 40-year saga of the Winter Solstice Celebration within the spectacular architecture and titanic acoustics of the world’s largest cathedral.

More information about Paul Winter's 41st Annual Winter Solstice Celebration is available at the Stellar Tickets website.