Paula Poundstone

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Paula Poundstone is an award-winning comedian, author, and frequent panelist on NPR’s hit quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!. Known for her distinctive voice and quick improvisational style, she has been a staple of the American comedy scene for decades. Poundstone is also a published author and hosts her own podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, where she blends humor with curious topics and expert guests.

608-987-3501
