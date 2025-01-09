Paulina Ivanova, Benjamin Pierce, Pranav Volety reception

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: "Oragicae Cellulae,” works by Paulina Ivanova (acrylic paintings), Benjamin Pierce (tempera drawings) and Pranav Volety (photographs) at the Common Wealth Gallery at 100 S. Baldwin St. Madison, WI 53703 from December 17 through January 11.

Reception 4 pm, 1/9, with music by Maya Ivanova.

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
