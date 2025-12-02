media release: It's that time of year when people will be salting their exterior hard surfaces to melt ice and often, doing so more than necessary, adding cost and creating problems for our drinking water, lawns, pets and waterways. Friends of Owen Conservation Park are sponsoring an event, "Paving the Way for Smart Salt Use" to share important information about this issue.

Alison Madison of Wisconsin Salt Wise will be presenting the information. We will have some door prizes, including an ice chipper. It will take place Dec. 2 from 4-5:30 pm at the Alicia Ashman Library at 733 Highpoint Rd. We will tie this general presentation in to the local are impacts, either at Owen Park or close by.