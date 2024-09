media release: Come on out to Precision Veterinary for our first Paw-nted House adoption event!

- Adoptable cats in costumes!

- Trick or treat through our clinic (Free candy!)

- Photo stations + Tag us in your favorite photo on IG or FB for a chance to win a prize!

- Meet The Scoots!

- Featuring cats & kittens from our wonderful rescue partners Misfit Felines and Seymour Mutts!

- Free stickers!

Don't forget to take a cat home with you!

https://www.facebook. com/events/1443700406316223/