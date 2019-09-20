Pawan Benjamin, Sameer Gupta & Nick Moran

press release: Madison native Pawan Benjamin will be joined by percussionist Sameer Gupta and local bassist Nick Moran to present a concert featuring Nepali folk rhythms and mountain melodies, Indian classical ragas, as well as modern electronic sounds, all in the spirit of improvisation and the pursuit of the unifying spirit of music.

The inDIGenous JAZZ Series is presented by the Madison Music Collective, the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium; supported by the Madison Public Library, Dane Arts, the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, the Wisconsin Arts Board, Janus Galleries, and Bear Sound; and receives promotional support from WORT-FM and Wisconsin Public Radio.