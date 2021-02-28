Shelter from the Storm pet nail trims (cats/dogs/small animals), by appointment, 11 am-3 pm, fourth Sundays, Spay Me Clinic. $10.

press release: We know it’s difficult to trim your pet’s nails at home. We created the Pawdicures Fundraiser where we trim their nails for you and you don’t have to break the bank. At our monthly Pawdicures Fundraiser, we invite you to get your pet’s nails trimmed for only $10. We also provide microchipping for $25. We can only trim nails for dogs, cats, and other small animals at this time.

We provide these services with low contact for you and your family. We will come to your vehicle to check you in, bring your pet in for their quick nail trim, and bring them right out when done!

Help us keep everyone healthy and make your visit as quick as possible by registering/paying online and staying in your car on arrival.

For more information and registration go to: https://www.sftsrescue.org/ pawdicures

Follow us on our Facebook event page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2883807131876759/