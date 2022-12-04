press release: Hilldale is pleased to partner with the Dane County Humane Society for “Pawliday Photos with Santa!”

On Sunday, December 4 and December 11 from 6pm-8pm near Peloton, in exchange for a monetary donation to the Dane County Humane Society, shoppers can bring their pups to have a professional photo taken with or without Santa. Space is limited so pet parents should sign up online for a time slot ahead of time. All images will be available on the Hilldale Facebook page the following week.