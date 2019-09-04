Paws at Bethel

press release: Sept 4, 11, 18 & 25, 6-8:30pm

Join us for a series of Wednesday night gatherings to socialize with each other and our 4-footed doggy friends. There will be food, beverages, music, and fun dog activities. Dogs will be able to socialize freely in a large enclosure and humans can relax on Bethel’s patio.

Participating dogs should be current on immunizations and be spayed or neutered.