Paws at Bethel
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Sept 4, 11, 18 & 25, 6-8:30pm
Join us for a series of Wednesday night gatherings to socialize with each other and our 4-footed doggy friends. There will be food, beverages, music, and fun dog activities. Dogs will be able to socialize freely in a large enclosure and humans can relax on Bethel’s patio.
Participating dogs should be current on immunizations and be spayed or neutered.
Info
