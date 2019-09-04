Paws at Bethel

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Sept 4, 11, 18 & 25, 6-8:30pm

Join us for a series of Wednesday night gatherings to socialize with each other and our 4-footed doggy friends. There will be food, beverages, music, and fun dog activities. Dogs will be able to socialize freely in a large enclosure and humans can relax on Bethel’s patio.

Participating dogs should be current on immunizations and be spayed or neutered.

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-257-3577
