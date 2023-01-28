Paws for Preventatives

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Paws for Preventatives

January 28, 2023 from 12-4 pm

Bring your pup for a fun-draiser for Underdog Pet Rescue and event to raise awareness about heartworm disease!

  • Fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue with raffle basket of dog goodies and 50/50 raffle
  • Shop with Pandanas and The Crazy Dog Mom
  • Learn about heartworm disease prevention with Sauk Point Vet Clinic
  • Take a photo at our "Smooch a Pooch" photobooth with Photography by Jewel

Come enjoy this paw-ty hosted by The Dog People Collective!!

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Paws for Preventatives - 2023-01-28 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paws for Preventatives - 2023-01-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paws for Preventatives - 2023-01-28 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paws for Preventatives - 2023-01-28 12:00:00 ical