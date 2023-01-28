media release: Paws for Preventatives

January 28, 2023 from 12-4 pm

Bring your pup for a fun-draiser for Underdog Pet Rescue and event to raise awareness about heartworm disease!

Fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue with raffle basket of dog goodies and 50/50 raffle

Shop with Pandanas and The Crazy Dog Mom

Learn about heartworm disease prevention with Sauk Point Vet Clinic

Take a photo at our "Smooch a Pooch" photobooth with Photography by Jewel

Come enjoy this paw-ty hosted by The Dog People Collective!!