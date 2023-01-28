Paws for Preventatives
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Paws for Preventatives
January 28, 2023 from 12-4 pm
Bring your pup for a fun-draiser for Underdog Pet Rescue and event to raise awareness about heartworm disease!
- Fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue with raffle basket of dog goodies and 50/50 raffle
- Shop with Pandanas and The Crazy Dog Mom
- Learn about heartworm disease prevention with Sauk Point Vet Clinic
- Take a photo at our "Smooch a Pooch" photobooth with Photography by Jewel
Come enjoy this paw-ty hosted by The Dog People Collective!!
Info
