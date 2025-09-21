media release:Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Sunday, September 21, from 1-5pm at Sunset Bar & Grill in Fort Atkinson. Meet adoptable pets and enjoy live music with Bree Morgan Music, raffles, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks while soaking up the lakeside atmosphere at Sunset Bar and Grill.

Proceeds from Paws in the Sand directly supports the mission and animals of the Humane Society of Jefferson County. In 2024, they helped over 2,400 animals through adoptions, reuniting lost pets, their TNR program, and more. Every pet that comes through their doors needs food, medical support, enrichment, and compassionate care. With the support of donors and community members, every pet receives what they need and more.

"Thanks to our incredible board, this event is sure to be hit. We can't wait for our amazing community to join the party at Sunset Bar and Grill on the 21st! Your incredible support fuels everything we do!" says Tom DeLadurantey, Executive Director.

Sunset Bar and Grill is located at W7905 High Ridge Rd in Fort Atkinson overlooking the beautiful Lake Koshkonong. They will have delicious drinks, mouthwatering food, and a great atmosphere for Paws in the Sand.

This event is free to attend, so bring your friends and join us on the sand to support animals in need.