Paying Respect for Eston Hemings Jefferson

media release: CODEPINK Madison will host a vigil on Friday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Rd., to honor Eston Hemings Jefferson, the son of Sally Hemings and President Thomas Jefferson. The event aims to shed light on his life and contributions, particularly his time in Madison.

Born into slavery on May 21, 1808, at Monticello, Virginia, Eston Hemings was the youngest son of Sally Hemings. He was freed in 1829, as stipulated in Thomas Jefferson's will. After gaining his freedom, Hemings married Julia Ann Isaacs, a free woman of color, and they had three children. The family relocated to Chillicothe, Ohio, where Hemings became a professional musician and led a successful dance band. In 1852, seeking greater security amid the tensions of the Fugitive Slave Act, the family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, adopting the surname Jefferson and integrating into the white community. Eston Hemings Jefferson passed away in 1856 and is buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Despite his significant contributions and the historical importance of his lineage, many Madison residents remain unaware of Jefferson's presence and legacy in the city. His grave serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle for freedom and the complexities of American history.

The vigil, organized during Black History Month, seeks to honor Jefferson's memory and foster communal reflection on the lives affected by slavery and systemic oppression. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers, flags, prayers, poems, or other offerings to pay their respects.

For more information, please contact Ellie Stephens at erstephens17@gmail.com