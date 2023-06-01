media release: Support PBS Wisconsin's programming, education resources and engagement activities as you bid on more than 2,200 items valued at over $300,000 during the 48th annual online PBS Wisconsin Auction. Interested bidders can visit pbswisconsin.org/auction now to register and begin receiving updates and deals from the PBS Wisconsin Auction Team.

This year's online Auction will be held Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 11 at pbswisconsin.org/auction.

With donations from businesses, non-profits and individuals from across the Midwest, the PBS Wisconsin Auction features a wide array of items, with offerings suited to every budget and taste, including a 14K yellow gold diamond engagement ring with an appraised value of $11,700 and a sculpture by American artist Lorenzo Ghiglieri with a value of $6,300. Other articles up for bid include artwork, travel experiences, gym memberships, home goods, sports and recreation experiences, restaurant certificates, health and beauty items and more.

Bidders can also take part in the daily Auction special Deal of the Day. Deal of the Day features favorite items listed at a special discounted price and are only available until they sell out. Auction bidders can also bid on our Wisconsin products tote bags. Each bag contains various food, drink and products made in Wisconsin, with new bags being added daily.

PBS Wisconsin thanks all our generous donors and bidders for their support of the online Auction. By bidding on items, Auction bidders support PBS Wisconsin and local businesses across Wisconsin and the Midwest.

To participate in this year’s Auction, bidders should create an online account. To learn more about Auction and register for the event, visit pbswisconsin.org/auction.

PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.