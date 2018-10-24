Pderriegerreo, Educational Davis, Slimabean, Roscoe
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Pderriegerreo comes to Madison to celebrate Pierre's Dad's Birthday.
Educational Davis will sing Sheena Easton to him.
Roscoe will woo all.
Slimabean will bring you back to a time when you were young and beautiful and the world still seemed full of opportunity and wonder.
Educational Davis. https://educationaldavis.
Pderrigerreo. https://pdg-world.bandcamp.com
Slimabean (Milwaukee) https://www.facebook.com/
Roscoe (Milwaukee) https://rroscoe.bandcamp.com/
