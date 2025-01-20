media release: Because January 20 is an important date politically we, at Creating a Peaceful World, wish to provide a space for the community (all political beliefs welcome) to experience/claim personal peace. Once this is remembered within, it naturally extends to include others. We focus on the experience of peace, supporting the space of everything/nothing (the pause) being actualized "in time".

January 20, 2025, 11a-noon

Donations welcome, not required. If joining via Zoom, meeting id is 6082126258 and password is 2415.

Location: CLARITY, 2415 Parview Road, Suite 1, Middleton, WI 53562

Parking and entrance in the back of the building.