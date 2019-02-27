Peace Corps Story Slam

press release: It's going to be a "Story Story Night" on Wednesday, February 27th beginning at 7:00 pm at the HotelRED on Monroe Street in Madison.

THEME -- Kids Say or Do the Craziest Things

Five (5) Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be telling stories about their experiences with youth while serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

Come listen to the stories and meet other returned Peace Corps Volunteers as well as other students interested in joining Peace Corps.

PLACE - HotelRED, Madison

TIME - 7:00 PM

ADMISSION - food item for Madison Food Pantry