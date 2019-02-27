Peace Corps Story Slam
HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: It's going to be a "Story Story Night" on Wednesday, February 27th beginning at 7:00 pm at the HotelRED on Monroe Street in Madison.
THEME -- Kids Say or Do the Craziest Things
Five (5) Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be telling stories about their experiences with youth while serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer.
Come listen to the stories and meet other returned Peace Corps Volunteers as well as other students interested in joining Peace Corps.
PLACE - HotelRED, Madison
TIME - 7:00 PM
ADMISSION - food item for Madison Food Pantry