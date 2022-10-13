RSVP for Peace Horizons

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (and many partners) event, with speakers, music, 3:30-7:30 pm, 10/23, Primrose Retreat Center, Verona. Donations. RSVP by 10/13. https://www.facebook.com/events/431918422085820

media release: Gather and share food, music, our work and ideas connected with reimagining peace and justice. Build new connections, strengthen the belief that peace is possible, and share how we get there.

Live webcast and conversation with Kathy Kelly, Board President World Beyond War. Gil Halsted, moderator.

Present at event, Ira Helfand, MD, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW). Dr. Hefland will discuss The UN Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Back from the Brink of Nuclear War campaign.

Zoya Nevinskaya and friends sing Den’ bez vystrela (A Day Without a Shot on Earth) a Russian anti-war song written during the Cold War.

“Peace Songs” Jane Reynolds on piano, Laurie Lang on bass, Katherine Kramer tap dance, special guest Lynette on vocals.

Please RSVP by October 13 — https://forms.gle/i1yw93MWBiNF8CfAA

Suggested donation: $15.

Contact: OctoberPeaceEvent @ gmail. com

Event sponsors and supporters: Veterans for Peace-Madison Chapter, Madison Women’s International League For Peace & Freedom, Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, Madison PC Foundation, SW Wisconsin Area Progressives, Madison Peace Walks, Call for Peace Drum & Dance Co., Interfaith Peace Working Group, Primrose Retreat Center, Wisconsin Network for Peace & Justice and Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR).

Family friendly event, all ages are welcome.

Let’s continue to work and play together as we work to bring peace into the world.