media release: Mon. Sept. 12, 4:30 – 5:30 pm Univ. Ave at intersection with Univ. Bay Dr. (near UW Hospital). Peace in Ukraine Picket! Healthcare not Warfare! Sponsored by Peace in Ukraine, Veterans for Peace (Madison) Chapter 25, Women's International League for Peace & Freedom-Madison and Physicians for Social Responsibility-Wisconsin. Carpool if possible. Some parking available in the First Unitarian parking lot. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ Madison-Working-Group-on- Peace-in-Ukraine- 100296152830327