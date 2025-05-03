Peace of Concentration

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Kelsang Zamling. Gen Kelsang Zamling

media release: Nowadays, we have so many distractions that it is rare to enjoy even a few moments of mental peace. However, by learning how to train in concentration and what we can be concentrating on, we will be able to keep a peaceful, focused, flexible and open mind even during our busiest days.

Join us for a deep dive into the power of concentration to heal our minds. Discover how we can develop our concentration which eventually leads us to an experience of permanent peace and joy. This workshop is suitable for all levels of meditation experience. Everyone welcome!

Guest teacher Gen Kelsang Zamling, is resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center in Chicago. His practical and modern approach to ancient teachings helps us access the timeless wisdom of Buddha to create a new habit of peace in these distracting times.

Cost: $20 (+$10 for lunch, optional)

Bundle with the Friday evening talk for a discounted price. Free for KMC Madison members.