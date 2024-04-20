Peace of Earth
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join us in the experience of peace and gratitude for our environment, as we explore the Pheasant Branch Conservancy nearby and collect refuse items.
Date: Saturday 4/20/24
Time: 10a - 1p
Meet at the CLARITY parking lot at 10a
Creating a Peaceful World
2415 Parview Road, Suite 1, Middleton, WI. 53562
www.claritycommunity.net 608.238.7378
Info
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Environment