Peace of Earth

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Join us in the experience of peace and gratitude for our environment, as we explore the Pheasant Branch Conservancy nearby and collect refuse items.

Date: Saturday 4/20/24

Time: 10a - 1p

Meet at the CLARITY parking lot at 10a

Creating a Peaceful World

2415 Parview Road, Suite 1, Middleton, WI. 53562

www.claritycommunity.net 608.238.7378

Info

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Environment
608-238-7378
Google Calendar - Peace of Earth - 2024-04-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Peace of Earth - 2024-04-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Peace of Earth - 2024-04-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Peace of Earth - 2024-04-20 10:00:00 ical