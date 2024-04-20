Peace of Earth

media release: Join us in the experience of peace and gratitude for our environment, as we explore the Pheasant Branch Conservancy nearby and collect refuse items.

Date: Saturday 4/20/24

Time: 10a - 1p

Meet at the CLARITY parking lot at 10a

Creating a Peaceful World

2415 Parview Road, Suite 1, Middleton, WI. 53562

www.claritycommunity.net 608.238.7378