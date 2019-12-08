Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops

press release: A live, vintage radio show aimed at morale-boosting of the troops on the Solomon Islands in World War II. It's reminiscent of old radio shows' humor but with serious touching moments. It will include old time commercials, a retro studio with vintage radio equipment, complete with sound effects, Christmas songs and hits from the 1940s. We'll be serving complimentary baked goodies and hot drinks. We will hold a raffle that will include some beautiful items from BR Diamonds and free tickets along with a backstage tour of "The Nutcracker." Norman Gilliland from WERN Radio will be our Emcee.