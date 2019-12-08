Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops

Capital City Theatre

Google Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593

press release: A live, vintage radio show aimed at morale-boosting of the troops on the Solomon Islands in World War II. It's reminiscent of old radio shows' humor but with serious touching moments. It will include old time commercials, a retro studio with vintage radio equipment, complete with sound effects, Christmas songs and hits from the 1940s. We'll be serving complimentary baked goodies and hot drinks. We will hold a raffle that will include some beautiful items from BR Diamonds and free tickets along with a backstage tour of "The Nutcracker."   Norman Gilliland from WERN Radio will be our Emcee.

Info

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Peace on Earth: A 1942 Christmas Radio Salute to the Troops - 2019-12-08 14:00:00