Peace Out: A Mindfulness Workshop

Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

Creating and protecting your peace is an ongoing process as you navigate through life’s ups and downs. Join us for a workshop designed to help you build your inner resilience and a greater sense of well-being. We will explore the connection between your thoughts, emotions, and stress response, and equip you with practical coping strategies to manage difficult emotions more effectively.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.