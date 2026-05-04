from the Activist Calendar: Thursdays 4:30 – 5:30 pm Weekly PEACE vigil - Bring your sorrow and solidarity to the corner of Williamson & Blair Streets in Madison and stand with all who are suffering from U.S. unhinged warring and militarism, both domestically and abroad. War is never an answer. Respect for human dignity, diplomacy, and international law are answers that would bring us all to a better place! Bring family and friends. Bring your own sign or use one of ours. Questions? warabolition@gmail.com