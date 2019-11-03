press release: Peace Vigil outside of Mayor Satya's Public Birthday Celebration

WHEN: Sunday Nov 3rd 11am-1pm at the Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main Street

Many of us helped elect Satya Rhodes-Conway to the office of mayor on the basis of her political experience and progressive stances on a wide range of issues. However, on the question of deployment of the F-35 at Truax Air Force Base in Madison we are disappointed with her failure so far to join us in recognizing the highly negative impacts such a deployment will have on Madisonians on the east and north sides of our city and to unequivocally oppose such deployment.

On the occasion of Mayor Satya's public birthday brunch we call on supporters of the Safe Skies Coalition to join in a polite and solemn vigil outside of her public birthday brunch at the Old Sugar Distillery (931 E. Main S.t) on Sunday Nov 3rd 11am-1pm.

Our message will be:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SATYA. BEST WISHES TO YOU AND FOR THE REST OF US NO F-35!"