Peacebuilding After Conflict: Youth-Led Change in Rwanda and Beyond

media release:

How do communities rebuild after devastating conflict? What role can young people play in reconciliation and healing?

Join us for a powerful conversation with Gakire Dieudonné, Rwandan author, peacebuilder, and survivor of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Drawing from his lived experience and ongoing work in education and community development, Gakire shares stories of resilience, hope, and youth-led change in post-conflict societies.

He is the author of A Dreaming Child, a poignant reflection on growing up in the aftermath of genocide, and the founder of the Dusego Empowerment Hub, a nonprofit that supports rural youth in Rwanda through education, sports, and leadership training. His message centers on the vital role of young people in advancing justice, reconciliation, and sustainable peace.

This talk will be moderated by Elana Haviv, Founder of Generation Human Rights and a leader in global human rights education. She is also the developer of the IMAGINE: Next Gen Voices Reflect on Peace curriculum.

Whether you're an educator looking to bring global perspectives into your classroom or a community member invested in human rights and youth empowerment, this event will offer valuable perspectives on trauma, recovery, and the transformative power of education.

Gakire Dieudonné is a dedicated author and peace-building activist, committed to education and reconciliation in post-conflict societies. A survivor of the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi, Gakire draws from his experiences to promote understanding and healing. His book, “A Dreaming Child,” explores the impact of the genocide on the younger generation and has gained international acclaim.

Gakire founded the Dusego Empowerment Hub, a nonprofit organization that empowers rural youth through education, sports, entertainment, and learning materials, to nurture dreams and foster community contributions. He also served on the IBUKA Netherlands Chapter committee, focusing on justice, memory, support for genocide survivors, and peacebuilding. Through international speaking engagements, Gakire emphasizes the role of youth in development and reconciliation. His inspiring survival story motivates diverse audiences worldwide. He passionately advocates for a future where education and reconciliation lead to sustainable development and harmony.

Elana Haviv, Ph.D. is the founder and Executive Director of Generation Human Rights. She is a human rights education specialist and designs human rights-based curriculum projects for schools across the United States, the Middle East, Europe, refugee camp settings, and humanitarian emergencies worldwide. As an independent consultant, Elana has written, edited, and revised teaching materials on anti-Semitism for the OSCE/ODIHR. Furthermore, she authored four guides for UNESCO that provide practical advice for teachers on initiating and managing constructive classroom discussions on violent extremism. She serves as the Co-Chair for Human Rights Educators USA. Elana holds an MA in Historiography in Education from Antioch University McGregor and an MA in Leadership and Change. She is an Oral History Fellow at Columbia University and a George Eckert Institute of International Textbook Research fellow. Elana earned a Ph.D. in Leadership and Change from Antioch University.

This event is organized by the Institute for World Affairs at UW-Milwaukee in collaboration with the Institute for Regional and International Studies National Resource Center at UW-Madison.