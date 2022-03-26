media release: Join the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra for a musical time machine back to the fun and excitement of the early 20th century. Tap your feet to the syncopated stylings of the early 1900s - from tongue in cheek vocal numbers to the classics of Scott Joplin and George Gershwin, and even pop favorites by The Beatles and Queen. Watch classic silent films underscored by a live twelve person orchestra with live music and sound effects! It's a program sure to make both young and old smile from ear to ear. Grab your bowler hat and suspenders, park your Model T down the street, and enjoy a trip back in time with Peacherine!