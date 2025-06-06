media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

From Bach to Bruno Mars, from the Beatles to Beyoncé. Come join us at the Glen for our first Live event of the season! The Pecatonica String Quartet prides themselves on being able to delight audiences with their wide range of style and repertoire. From elegant classical compositions of Bach, Handel and Mozart to rockin’ Led Zepplin, Queen and Journey; you name it, they’ve got it. They play light jazz standards, classic oldies and many fun party hits of today. Do you love the Beatles, Coldplay, Sigur Ros, U2, Jason Mraz, Rihanna, Metallica, Edward Sharpe or John Legend? They can play it all.