media release: Rural Musicianss Forum is presenting this special free event with Pecatonica String Quartet. These Madison based musicians will show their chops with the classics, then break out with pop cover tunes.

For more than a quarter-century, the Rural Musicians Forum has served the Wisconsin River Valley community and beyond.

Its mission has not changed. The Rural Musicians Forum, year after year, seeks

to foster the best in a broad range of musical traditions,

to provide all members of the community an opportunity to enjoy live music,

to inspire a love of music in community youth, and,

to use music to engage members of the community with the cultural heritage of the Wisconsin River Valley, the Uplands and the Driftless regions of Wisconsin.