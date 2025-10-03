Peculiar Stories of the Holy Ghost: Charisma in American Religion and Politics

media release: What is charisma? Is it charm, manipulation, or something more transcendent? On October 3, acclaimed historian and author Molly Worthen will deliver the second annual Dallas A. Willard Lecture, hosted by the Lumen Center, exploring the enduring role of charismatic leadership in American history and public life.

Drawing from her forthcoming book Spellbound: How Charisma Shaped American History from the Puritans to Donald Trump (Penguin Random House, 2025), Worthen will trace how both sacred and secular figures have stepped into moments of cultural and spiritual uncertainty to offer a sense of cosmic purpose, national identity, and moral order. Her lecture will illuminate how theological ideas such as transcendence and idolatry remain relevant to today’s political and cultural landscape.

“In every era, Americans have turned to leaders who channel sacred and secular power,” says Worthen. “Understanding charisma’s spiritual roots helps us better grasp the long arc of American history—and the present moment.”

Worthen is professor of history at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a leading public intellectual on the intersections of religion, politics, and higher education. She writes regularly for The New York Times and has contributed to The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Slate, and other national publications.

The Dallas A. Willard Lecture is an annual event that invites the university and broader community to reflect on the spiritual and moral dimensions of public life.

For more information or to register, visit slbf.org or contact bbeatty@slbrownfoundation.org

About the Lumen Center

The Lumen Center fosters thoughtful engagement with the Christian intellectual tradition, hosting lectures, seminars, and collaborative programs that invite the university community to reflect on enduring questions of meaning, purpose, and public life.