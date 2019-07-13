Pedal and Party in Pardeeville with a Purpose

press release: One day bicycle ride fundraiser for MS in Pardeeville (30 miles north of Madison). Route choices: 12, 30, 40 and 60 miles. Post ride party at the Caddyshack bar in Pardeeville. Riders receive a FREE 1/2 pound burger, side dishes, beer, soda, live entertainment and camaraderie!

All of this for a mere $40! Plus 100% of the profit from the ride goes to a great cause, Multiple Sclerosis!

Registration is open from 7:30 am to 9 am. Suggested start times are as follows: 60 mile at 8 am, 12, 30 and 40 mile at 9 am. We do not have a mass start, just head out when you are ready, but please don't rush, stop and smell the roses! This is not a race.