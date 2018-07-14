press release: 17th Annual Pedal For Paws - Benefit Bike Ride, July 14, 2018

ALL NEW ROUTES Depart Downtown from Village Park in New Glarus. 13, 20, 33, 45, and 65 mile routes with varying elevations up 3,500 feet. Helmets are required for all participants.

Check in starts at 7:00 am

Complimentary rest/refreshment stops

SAG service provided until 2:00 pm

Registration: On or before July 3, 2017:

Individual - $40.00, includes moisture wick t-shirt

Family - $55.00, includes two t-shirts

Additional t-shirts - $15.00 per person

After July 3, 2017: Individual - $45.00, includes moisture wick t-shirt

Family - $65.00, includes two t-shirts

Additional T-shirts - $20.00 per person

AID STATION, REFRESHMENTS, AND POST-RACE EVENTS

FIND A LINK TO REGISTER ON FACEBOOK AND OUR WEBSITE; GREENCOUNTYHUMANE.ORG

AFTER THE RIDE

New this year!! After ride party held in conjunction with New Glarus’ Blue, Brews & Food Truck Festival!!

Everyone is welcome to join the after the ride party at Village Park for music, food, soft drinks, and free beer; courtesy of the famed New Glarus Brewery and The Grumpy Troll Brewery.