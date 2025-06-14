media release: Memorial UCC is a gold level Bicycle Friendly Congregation (Business) and our Green Team is hosting a Pedal Palooza! Fun for the whole family, with lots of activities:

A bike rodeo and safety skills course for kids

Bike checkups by Oregon Bicycle Company

An E-bike show and tell

Bike blender smoothies demo

The U.W. Wonders of Physics show

A free-will fundraiser for Cycling Without Age (cyclingwithoutage.org)

Bring your bike, a helmet and wear closed-toe shoes!

Memorial UCC, 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, June 14, 4-6 p.m.