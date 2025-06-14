Pedal Palooza!
to
Memorial United Church of Christ, Fitchburg 5705 Lacy Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Memorial UCC is a gold level Bicycle Friendly Congregation (Business) and our Green Team is hosting a Pedal Palooza! Fun for the whole family, with lots of activities:
A bike rodeo and safety skills course for kids
Bike checkups by Oregon Bicycle Company
An E-bike show and tell
Bike blender smoothies demo
The U.W. Wonders of Physics show
A free-will fundraiser for Cycling Without Age (cyclingwithoutage.org)
Bring your bike, a helmet and wear closed-toe shoes!
Memorial UCC, 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, June 14, 4-6 p.m.