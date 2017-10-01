Pedal Pub Party

Buckingham's 802 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:Is it sweatworking if we're drinking too? 

Join Madison Magnet for a member's only event with one of Madison's most iconic attractions - the Pedal Pub! We'll be equipped with beer, snacks and stops at three of our favorite downtown hangouts! This is an intimate networking experience with a lot of fun and just a 'little' bit of work! 

$30.

Buckingham's 802 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
