Pedals 101

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Heid Music 7948 Tree Ln., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Join us at Heid Music for Pedals 101—a beginner-friendly workshop covering the essentials of guitar effects pedals. This class will explore the different types of pedals, how to properly power your setup, and best practices for building a reliable, great-sounding pedalboard. Whether you're just getting started or looking to fine-tune your rig, you'll leave with the knowledge and confidence to build a pedalboard that works for you. At the end, we will be available to talk about your personal rig and pedalboard goals to get you where you want to go! 

Info

Heid Music 7948 Tree Ln., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices
RSVP
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