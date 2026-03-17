media release: Join us at Heid Music for Pedals 101—a beginner-friendly workshop covering the essentials of guitar effects pedals. This class will explore the different types of pedals, how to properly power your setup, and best practices for building a reliable, great-sounding pedalboard. Whether you're just getting started or looking to fine-tune your rig, you'll leave with the knowledge and confidence to build a pedalboard that works for you. At the end, we will be available to talk about your personal rig and pedalboard goals to get you where you want to go!