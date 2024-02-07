Pedestian Safety

media release: Let’s talk about pedestrian safety!

The Disability Rights and Services Program is convening a virtual community conversation on February 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

This is an opportunity for community members with disabilities and allies to gather and discuss how we can work together to reduce pedestrian crashes and deaths and engage with existing efforts in the City of Madison. For this conversation, we use the word “pedestrian” to describe anyone who walks, rolls, or rides to get to where they need to go.

Closed captioning is available for this event. If you need interpretation services or have access needs, contact RHoyt@cityofmadison.com.

Learn more about existing City Programs