Pedestian Safety
media release: Let’s talk about pedestrian safety!
The Disability Rights and Services Program is convening a virtual community conversation on February 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
This is an opportunity for community members with disabilities and allies to gather and discuss how we can work together to reduce pedestrian crashes and deaths and engage with existing efforts in the City of Madison. For this conversation, we use the word “pedestrian” to describe anyone who walks, rolls, or rides to get to where they need to go.
Closed captioning is available for this event. If you need interpretation services or have access needs, contact RHoyt@cityofmadison.com.
Learn more about existing City Programs
- Vision Zero strives improve safety for everyone moving about the city in an effort to prevent fatal crashes and severe injuries.
- Safe Streets Madison is working to implement traffic safety measures and improve connectivity in a fair and equitable manner and ensuring that they are accessible for all ages and abilities.
- Metro Transit — Bus Rapid Transit is an effort to provide better access to jobs, reduce travel times, and improve transit equity throughout the region.
- Metro Transit — Paratransit is a shared ride service for people with disabilities who cannot use Metro’s accessible fixed-route bus service.