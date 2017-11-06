press release:

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Pedro Guerrero’s birth, join us for a special screening of Pedro E. Guerrero: Portrait of an Image Maker, a production of Gnosis,Ltd. Photographs selected from Guerrero’s 60-year historical archive illustrate the story of a man who came from humble beginnings but went on to photograph the work of celebrated artists Frank Lloyd Wright, Alexander Calder, and Louis Nevelson. Opening remarks will be provided by Dr. Emily Bills, Participating Adjunct Professor and Coordinator of the Urban Studies Program at Woodbury University. Film running time: 70 mins