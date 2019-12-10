Pedro Oviedo, Daniel Luzko, Ramiro Miranda, Magdalena Sas

press release: UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program is hosting a special performance from 5:30-6:30 in the Collins Recital Hall of the brand new Hamel Music Center. We will examine the Paraguayan polca and the Guarania, two of the most characteristic rhythms of the music from Paraguay. Those performing will be: Paraguayan Violist and Orchestra Conductor Pedro Oviedo, pianist Daniel Luzko, Assistant Professor of Violin/Viola and Conductor Ramiro Miranda, and cellist Magdalena Sas.