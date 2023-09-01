media release: USA | 1985 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Tim Burton; cast: Paul Reubens, Elizabeth Daily, Mark Holton

In the strange but wonderful story of Pee-wee’s search for his beloved bicycle, the late, great Reubens made his leading man(child) debut, becoming one of the iconic figures of the 1980s. Director Burton and screenwriters Reubens, Phil Hartman, and Michael Varhol managed to craft a narrative and emotional atmosphere that constantly surprises and pays homage to all kinds of cinema, from Godzilla to James Bond to Italian neorealism.

1980S FAN FAVORITES: In September and October, the Cinematheque is proud to present a selection of five features from the decade that has seemingly produced more enduring cult movies than any other: the 1980s. We begin with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in tribute to the late, great Paul Reubens. On Saturdays in October, the Cinematheque’s screen will be aglow with John Carpenter’s genre-splicing action favorite Big Trouble in Little China; the musical-horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Tobe Hooper’s highly satirical sequel to his 70s drive-in classic; and David Cronenberg’s brilliant 1986 remake of The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum.