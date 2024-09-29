Peelander-Z, The Flavor That Kills

media release: $15 ADV / $18 DOS; 18+.

ALERT! ALERT! Japanese Action Comic Punk band Peelander-Z will be landing their spaceship at Madison’s High Noon Saloon Sunday, Sept 29th. If you’re in need of a high-energy punk rock workout, this is the event for you. With songs like “So Many Mike” and “Bike Bike Bike,” these intergalactic interlopers combine mad stage antics and audience participation in their supernova live shows.

https://peelander-z.com/

Madison’s very own soul-psych-punks The Flavor That Kills will be playing hits from their latest release “Book of Secrits” as well ferocious brand new songs that nearly melted entire audiences on farms across the midwest.

https://tftk.bandcamp.com/ album/book-of-secrits