Peers in the Community
to
James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Struggling with substance use and looking for support? Or just want to connect with your community?
Join Safe Communities Peer Providers & the Madison Area Recovery Initiative (MARI) for a free cookout, to grab resources, and learn what is available to you.
Our peer providers have lived experience – they can relate to what your going through – and have special training to help you are your path, whatever that looks like.
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James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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