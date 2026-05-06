Peers in the Community

Noon-2 pm, 8/20, Public Health Madison & Dane County, 2705 E. Washington Ave.

media release: Struggling with substance use and looking for support? Or just want to connect with your community?

Join Safe Communities Peer Providers & the Madison Area Recovery Initiative (MARI) for a free cookout, to grab resources, and learn what is available to you.

Our peer providers have lived experience – they can relate to what your going through – and have special training to help you are your path, whatever that looks like.