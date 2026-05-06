Peers in the Community

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Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Struggling with substance use and looking for support? Or just want to connect with your community?

Join Safe Communities Peer Providers & the Madison Area Recovery Initiative (MARI) for a free cookout, to grab resources, and learn what is available to you.

Our peer providers have lived experience – they can relate to what your going through – and have special training to help you are your path, whatever that looks like.

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Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
608-441-3060
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