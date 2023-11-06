media release: The family of Peg Miller, noted folk artist and Spring Green fixture until her death in 2008, has donated 17 of her paintings and assemblages to River Valley ARTS, and the works will be available for auction on Sunday, November 12, starting at 4 p.m. at Reunion Restaurant, 134 West Jefferson Street in Spring Green.

Reunion Restaurant is housed in what was formerly the State Bank of Spring Green before Miller turned the site into a studio and home. When she was told she had to remove the sign from the front of the building because of bank regulations, she removed only the final “N” and asserted that “State Bank of Spring Gree” did not violate any rule.

River Valley ARTS president Julie Kardatzke says, “We’re very grateful to Peg’s family for the donations and are looking forward to a fun event sharing some of her work in her former home.” River Valley ARTS supports local creativity with grants and scholarships to individuals, groups, and organizations.

Miller’s work was featured in Long Branch Gallery in Mineral Point and Mindscape Gallery in Chicago. Buyers sought her out at the Spring Green Art Fair, and numerous publications featured her, including the Wisconsin State Journal and Chicago Tribune.

Her most famous work late in her life used bright colors on a black background, including the cow, Dottie Moo, owned by Lands’ End. This fiberglass cow was featured with others at events like “Cows on the Concourse” and “Cows on Parade.” Earlier works used more somber colors and portrayed darker themes. For example, works up for auction include tall screens with bright flowers, as well as self-portrait using primarily black and gray with bright yellow only on the outer edges.

Doors open and auction bidding begins at 4 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers will be available for purchase from 4 to 7 p.m. with a short program at 4:30 p.m. The auction concludes at 6 p.m. with high bidders announced at 6:30 p.m.

Miller’s artwork will be on display at Reunion Restaurant from Monday through Thursday, November 6 through 9, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds from the auction will go to River Valley ARTS. Questions regarding the event may be sent to contact@rivervalleyarts.org