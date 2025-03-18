media release: Madison based artist Peg Orcutt will present a solo retrospective exhibition, "Finding My Bearings," at Common Wealth Gallery from March 17 to 28, 2025. The show will feature a collection of large-scale landscape and skyscape oil paintings, drawing inspiration from both the natural beauty surrounding the artist's west Madison residence and her imagination.

Ms. Orcutt sees this retrospective as an opportunity to reconnect with long-time supporters and engage new audiences. “With 'Finding My Bearings,' I hope to invite the community to reflect on the splendor of Wisconsin’s natural landscapes and to imagine their own magical spaces.”

An opening reception will be held on March 21st, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with refreshments provided.

Common Wealth Gallery is located at 100 S Baldwin St, Floor 3. The gallery is open daily from 12:00 to 6:00 PM.