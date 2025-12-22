Peggy Joque Williams

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the Book: Banished from France by King Louis XIV, once royal favorite Sylvienne d'Aubert must make a dangerous ocean crossing with a group of young women eager to secure husbands in the French colony of Quebec. However, scarred by an abusive, arranged marriage in France, Sylvienne vows never to wed again. She is determined to one day return to her beloved homeland, but first she must survive hardships and challenges unique to the Canadian frontier and rebuild her life in a young colony that is at once welcoming and dangerous. She finds friendships in unexpected places and allies among the Native people, while developing a resilience she didn't know she possessed. But the king's reach is long, and Sylvienne's past haunts her at every turn in this saga of new beginnings, survival, and determination of the heart.

About Peggy Williams: Peggy has been a Madison resident for more than 47 years, and a Madison public school teacher for over 35 years. Previous to writing Courting the Sun, Peggy co-wrote and published two mystery novels with her sister-in-law, Mary Joy Johnson. She has also co-written and won screenwriting awards with Christine DeSmet. Peggy has taught creative writing classes and workshops for Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Continuing Studies. She is also an avid genealogist, a pursuit that informs her writing.

About Christine DeSmet: Christine loves nature, chickens and birds of all kinds, all animals, fudge, humor, writing mysteries, and helping writers. She is currently working on mystery novels, picture books for children, scripts, and reading good books and leaving reviews on social media and through her free newsletter.