× Expand Peggy Zalucha

press release: Reflections Exhibits presents Peggy Zalucha's new work, "Deconstruct/Reconstruct," in an exhibit at the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Avenue, Madison. The exhibit will be open 9 AM - 4 PM, Monday - Friday until 1/31. Please call 608-733-6633 to confirm it is open.

Zalucha will present a series of images detailing her recent interest in taking apart artwork and reconstructing it in a different format. Using her own paintings, she cuts and then reconfigures them into a new format. She will also be showing non-representational paintings and collages.