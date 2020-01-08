Peggy Zalucha

Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters 1922 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Reflections Exhibits presents Peggy Zalucha's new work, "Deconstruct/Reconstruct," in an exhibit at the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Avenue, Madison. The exhibit will be open 9 AM - 4 PM, Monday - Friday until 1/31. Please call 608-733-6633 to confirm it is open.

Zalucha will present a series of images detailing her recent interest in taking apart artwork and reconstructing it in a different format.  Using her own paintings, she cuts and then reconfigures them into a new format.  She will also be showing non-representational paintings and collages. 

Info

Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters 1922 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-733-6633
