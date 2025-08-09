media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to be in partnership with the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice and the Department of German, Nordic and Slavic+. We'll welcome Pelle Dragsted for an afternoon discussion of his newly translated book Nordic Socialism: The Path Toward a Democratic Economy (University of Wisconsin Press). He will be joined in conversation with Dean Krouk.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the book

In recent years, the Nordic countries have been the envy of the world for their economic success, institutional stability, and consistently high levels of social happiness. But are they socialist? Several prominent members of the American right think so. They may find a surprising ally in Pelle Dragsted, a member of the Danish parliament and the leader of the socialist political party Enhedslisten (Red-Green Alliance); contrary to most Nordic leaders, Dragsted not only accepts but embraces the charge of socialism.

In Dragsted’s analysis, Denmark and the rest of the Nordic countries are already socialist, but only in part. The dangers come (and here many conservative Americans will disagree) from the unhealthy encroachment of capitalism. His provocative argument is that capitalism and socialism are not in fact mutually exclusive, and already Nordic economies are hybrids, a mix of decommodified, democratically governed sectors and undemocratic, privately controlled enterprises. The relevant question is the degree to which one dominates the other. Currently, undemocratic forces are ascendant, but it need not be so. Dragsted offers both his diagnosis and his proposed solution, a comprehensive plan for a gradual (re)democratization of the economy and a move to fully and firmly embrace, and redefine, “Nordic socialism.”

Pelle Dragsted is the leader of the Enhedslisten party in Denmark and a representative in the Folketing. He is the author of Nordisk Socialisme: På vej mod en demokratisk økonomi, which was first published in Danish to great acclaim.

Dean Krouk is Professor and Associate Chair of the German, Nordic, and Slavic+ department, as well as Director of Graduate Students (Nordic). His main area of research is Norwegian literature since the nineteenth century, especially its intersections with modern political ideologies during the interwar period and World War II. Dean’s first book, Fascism and Modernist Literature in Norway (University of Washington Press, 2017), examines the work of four authors with varying responses to Norwegian fascism and the Nazi occupation of Norway in World War II. His second book, The Making of an Antifascist: Nordahl Grieg between the World Wars (University of Wisconsin Press, 2022) is the first comprehensive treatment in English of the major Norwegian writer Nordahl Grieg, a poet, journalist, novelist, playwright, and icon of the Norwegian resistance during the occupation. Since 2023, Dean has been the editor of the journal Scandinavian Studies.